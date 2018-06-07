Diamondbacks trade two minor-leaguers to Royals for outfield upgrade in Jon Jay

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is more than a month and a half away, yet deals are already starting to get done.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Jon Jay from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league pitchers Gabe Speier (a lefty) and Elvis Luciano (a righty):

Welcome to #GenerationDbacks, @jonjayU! pic.twitter.com/brWHUCCsQg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 7, 2018

Jay, who signed a one-year deal during the winter, hit .307/.363/.374 (105 OPS+) during his time in Kansas City. The 33-year-old has established himself in recent years as a steady fourth outfielder, one who can provide offense against righties while filling in across the outfield.

The Diamondbacks certainly need the help. Currently without A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr., Arizona has turned to the likes of Chris Owings and Jarrod Dyson to fill the void. That plan hasn't worked, as Owings (44 OPS+) and Dyson (60) have both struggled at the dish. Jay ought to serve as an upgrade who can start most days.

The cost for Jay is Luciano, regarded as the 26th best prospect in the Arizona system per MLB.com, and Speier, who went unranked. Luciano won't turn 19 until next year, but has the chance for three average or better offerings. Speier, best known for his inclusion in the Shelby Miller-Dansby Swanson trade, has yet to ascend beyond Double-A.