The Arizona Diamondbacks will look for the three-game sweep when they meet the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Arizona registered an 8-3 win on Tuesday and 2-1 triumph on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks (30-31), who are fourth in the National League West, are 15-14 on the road this season. The Braves (27-33), who are fourth in the NL East, are 17-13 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Braves have won eight of the past 12 meetings with the Diamondbacks. Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves money line Arizona +136, Atlanta -162 at DraftKings Sportsbook Diamondbacks vs. Braves over/under 9 runs Diamondbacks vs. Braves run line Atlanta -1.5 (+130)

Right-hander Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78 ERA) is expected to make the start for Atlanta. He has pitched well of late and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts. In 12 appearances this season, including 11 starts, he has logged 64.1 innings of work, allowing 48 hits, 27 earned runs and 27 walks with 64 strikeouts. In a 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on May 30, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out nine.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned from injury and has been on a roll. In 11 games this season, he is hitting .341 with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and six runs scored. He was 2-for-4 in the series opener on Tuesday. He has five multi-hit games, including a 2-for-3 performance with one homer and two RBI in a 5-0 win over Boston on Saturday.

Arizona is expected to counter with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05 ERA). He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of 12 starts this season, including zero in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8. In that outing, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out six. He earned a 9-5 win against the Dodgers on May 19, pitching six innings, while allowing three hits, three earned runs and one walk.

First baseman Josh Naylor is among Arizona's top hitters. The seven-year veteran has played in 60 games this season and is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 37 RBI. In Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Washington Nationals, he was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Nationals.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.4 combined runs.

