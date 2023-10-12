The Arizona Diamondbacks took both games from the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Now, the series will resume in Arizona with the D-backs a victory away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.

The Diamondbacks intend to start rookie Brandon Pfaadt for his second career postseason start. The Dodgers will counter with veteran Lance Lynn, though it stands to reason manager Dave Roberts will have a very short hook as he attempts to avoid elimination.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for this NLDS.

How to watch Dodgers-Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Arizona)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Odds: LAD -145 | ARI +122 | O/U: 9.5

Game 3 preview

The Dodgers will put their season in Lynn's hands. He pitched poorly with the White Sox earlier this year, proving too prone to the long ball. His performance improved after a midseason trade, and he was an above-average starter with Los Angeles. The Diamondbacks can only hope Pfaadt's second playoff start goes better than the first, when he surrendered three runs on seven hits and a walk in less than three innings of work.

Prediction

We always want every series to go the distance. That means picking the Dodgers to get on the board here with a win. Pick: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 5