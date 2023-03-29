The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the 2023 season at Dodger Stadium Thursday evening.

The two teams were quite a bit different last season. The titan Dodgers won 111 games and took the NL West for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons with their playoff streak hitting 10. The Diamondbacks have only made the playoffs one time in that span and haven't won a playoff game since 2011. They were 74-88 last season.

Other information on the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, including live stream details, are below.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif.

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | TV: Bally Sports Arizona (ARI), SportsNet LA (LAD)

Probable pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. LHP Julio Urías (LAD)

Odds: ARI +143; LAD 170; O/U: 7.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Diamondbacks: Though Arizona's record last season looks sub-par at best, it was a 22-game improvement from 2021 and there's a base of exciting, young talent here. Rookie of the Year candidate Corbin Carroll leads the way, but outfielders Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy in addition to newly-acquired catcher Gabriel Moreno join established veterans Ketel Marte and Christian Walker to give the team some hope for another step forward.

The focus here will and should be on Gallen. He had one of the longest scoreless inning streaks (44 1/3 innings) in baseball history last season and finished fifth in Cy Young voting after going 12-4 with a 2.54 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. The last time he saw the Dodgers, he gave up just one run in eight innings while striking out 13 on Sept. 22.

Dodgers: It wasn't a teardown or anything, but there are plenty of changes with this Dodgers team. First off, Clayton Kershaw isn't the Opening Day starter. He's done it nine times and is healthy this time around, but it's Urías getting the honor for the first time in his career. The Turners (Trea and Justin) are gone, as is Cody Bellinger. This isn't to say the team is bad (it isn't at all) or totally new, because there's still Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy. You'll see newcomers J.D. Martinez, David Peralta and Miguel Rojas, though, along with more of Trayce Thompson and Miguel Vargas. Truly, it's a testament to how the Dodgers reload instead of needing to rebuild.

More than anything in this one, though, it sets up like a nice duel between two All-Star pitchers in Gallen and Urías.