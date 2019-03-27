Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
The Dodgers are seeking their third straight NL pennant
The Dodgers have won the National League for the past two seasons, and they're the team to beat in the NL West, but there are teams making headway. The Padres signing Manny Machado was a big step towards challenging Los Angeles, who were mostly dormant this offseason. That's not to say the Dodger roster isn't tremendously talented.
On the other end of things, the Diamondbacks are trotting out a very different team from last year. Paul Goldschmidt and Patrick Corbin are gone, and they're hoping for jumps out of their young players in Arizona.
Here's how to watch the Dodgers host the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports Arizona, SportsNet LA, ESPN
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in Arizona and L.A.
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Dodgers -160 / Diamondbacks +144
Storylines
Dodgers: The Dodgers are trying to get back to the World Series for the third year in a row, and in an offseason that you'd think would be boom or bust for a team that's made the playoffs six years in a row, they stayed relatively quiet. They're still among the favorites in the NL, but the rest of the league is closing in fast. This could end up being a make or break year for this Dodgers team as we know it. Thursday also marks the first time in eight years that Clayton Kershaw won't be the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers, as he begins the season on the injured list.
Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks have a very different look this year than they did last year, with the aforementioned departures of Goldschmidt and Corbin. Ketel Marte's progress will be something to track in Arizona, and with Zack Greinke on the mound the Opening Day battle against Hyun-Jin Ryu will be a litmus test for the Diamondbacks. Even though they don't have the depth the Dodgers have, Greinke may be able to get them off to a good start for the year.
Prediction
The Dodgers, simply put, have better bats than the Diamondbacks do. So even without Kershaw on the mound, they're hard to pick against.
Pick: Dodgers -160
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels vs. A's preview, prediction
It's the opener for the Angels, but the A's have already played two games thanks to the Japan...
-
Red Sox vs. Mariners preview, prediction
Everything you need to know for Thursday's Boston vs. Seattle clash
-
Lindor suffers setback, sprains ankle
The Indians will be without one of their two superstar infielders for a bit
-
Rangers vs. Cubs preview, prediction
It'll be Jon Lester and Mike Minor squaring off to kick off the 2019 baseball season
-
Indians vs. Twins preview, prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's Cleveland vs. Minnesota showdown
-
Pirates vs. Reds preview, prediction
Jameson Taillon and Luis Castillo will square off at Great American Ballpark to open the s...