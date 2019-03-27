Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

The Dodgers have won the National League for the past two seasons, and they're the team to beat in the NL West, but there are teams making headway. The Padres signing Manny Machado was a big step towards challenging Los Angeles, who were mostly dormant this offseason. That's not to say the Dodger roster isn't tremendously talented.

On the other end of things, the Diamondbacks are trotting out a very different team from last year. Paul Goldschmidt and Patrick Corbin are gone, and they're hoping for jumps out of their young players in Arizona.

Here's how to watch the Dodgers host the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports Arizona, SportsNet LA, ESPN

Fox Sports Arizona, SportsNet LA, ESPN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in Arizona and L.A.

fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in Arizona and L.A. Live Stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Dodgers -160 / Diamondbacks +144

Storylines

Dodgers: The Dodgers are trying to get back to the World Series for the third year in a row, and in an offseason that you'd think would be boom or bust for a team that's made the playoffs six years in a row, they stayed relatively quiet. They're still among the favorites in the NL, but the rest of the league is closing in fast. This could end up being a make or break year for this Dodgers team as we know it. Thursday also marks the first time in eight years that Clayton Kershaw won't be the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers, as he begins the season on the injured list.

Diamondbacks: The Diamondbacks have a very different look this year than they did last year, with the aforementioned departures of Goldschmidt and Corbin. Ketel Marte's progress will be something to track in Arizona, and with Zack Greinke on the mound the Opening Day battle against Hyun-Jin Ryu will be a litmus test for the Diamondbacks. Even though they don't have the depth the Dodgers have, Greinke may be able to get them off to a good start for the year.

Prediction

The Dodgers, simply put, have better bats than the Diamondbacks do. So even without Kershaw on the mound, they're hard to pick against.

Pick: Dodgers -160