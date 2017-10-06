Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Diamondbacks have had the Dodgers' number this year, and they're hoping to take a series lead
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NL Division Series (0-0)
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
Starting Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (9-9) vs. Clayton Kershaw (18-4)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: Watch TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
Taijuan Walker will have his work cut out for him in his first career postseason start, as he'll be going up against the potential best pitcher in baseball: Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw posted a 2.31 ERA throughout the season and an 18-4 record. Although Kershaw's postseason success has been limited -- he's 4-7 with a 4.55 ERA -- he'll be looking to take it out on a division rival in Arizona. The Dodgers bats should help Kershaw, but the best team in baseball will need to prove it against the red-hot Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks won 11 of their 19 meetings against the Dodgers in the regular season, but the postseason allows the Dodgers to start from scratch.
Walker is getting the ball after Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray both saw innings in Arizona's Wild Card game against the Rockies on Wednesday. Walker has pitched well against the Dodgers -- posting a 3.24 ERA in three starts -- but he'll need a sterling performance to go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers' ace. While Arizona tries to continue its playoff run, the Dodgers are hunting for their first World Series since 1988. Game 1 will be a huge place to start, as dropping a game at Dodger Stadium would be difficult to overcome against a team as opportunistic as the Diamondbacks.
