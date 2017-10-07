Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 lineups: Jake Lamb gets start vs. Rich Hill
Here's how they'll line it up for Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Arizona Diamondbacks to a take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Here's all you need to know about that game, and here's all you need to know about this series.
Game 2 goes down Saturday night in Dodger Stadium (how to watch Game 2), and here are the Diamondbacks' and Dodgers' lineups.
Visiting Diamondbacks
- David Peralta , LF
- A.J. Pollock, CF
- Paul Goldschmidt , 1B
- J.D. Martinez, RF
- Daniel Descalso , 2B
- Chris Iannetta , C
- Jake Lamb , 3B
- Ketel Marte , SS
- Robbie Ray , SP
The big story here is that Jake Lamb returns to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Game 1. The slugger hit just .144/.269/.288 against left-handers during the regular season, which is why he was out of the lineup against Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.
Another lefty, Rich Hill , is going for the Dodgers in Game 2. Hill's shown reverse platoon splits this season, and although you shouldn't pay much attention to single-season platoon numbers, that may be part of Arizona's thinking.
Home Dodgers
- Chris Taylor , CF
- Corey Seager , SS
- Justin Turner , 3B
- Cody Bellinger , 1B
- Enrique Hernandez , LF
- Logan Forsythe , 2B
- Austin Barnes , C
- Yasiel Puig , RF
- Rich Hill, SP
The Dodgers go with their versus-lefty lineup. In essence, that means no Curtis Granderson and no Yasmani Grandal . Ray's enjoyed a lot of success against the Dodgers this season, so this lineup has an onerous task ahead.
