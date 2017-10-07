Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 lineups: Jake Lamb gets start vs. Rich Hill

Here's how they'll line it up for Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Arizona Diamondbacks to a take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Here's all you need to know about that game, and here's all you need to know about this series.

Game 2 goes down Saturday night in Dodger Stadium (how to watch Game 2), and here are the Diamondbacks' and Dodgers' lineups. 

Visiting Diamondbacks

  1. David Peralta , LF
  2. A.J. Pollock, CF
  3. Paul Goldschmidt , 1B
  4. J.D. Martinez, RF
  5. Daniel Descalso , 2B
  6. Chris Iannetta , C
  7. Jake Lamb , 3B
  8. Ketel Marte , SS
  9. Robbie Ray , SP

The big story here is that Jake Lamb returns to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Game 1. The slugger hit just .144/.269/.288 against left-handers during the regular season, which is why he was out of the lineup against Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.

Another lefty, Rich Hill , is going for the Dodgers in Game 2. Hill's shown reverse platoon splits this season, and although you shouldn't pay much attention to single-season platoon numbers, that may be part of Arizona's thinking. 

Home Dodgers

  1. Chris Taylor , CF
  2. Corey Seager , SS
  3. Justin Turner , 3B
  4. Cody Bellinger , 1B
  5. Enrique Hernandez , LF
  6. Logan Forsythe , 2B
  7. Austin Barnes , C
  8. Yasiel Puig , RF
  9. Rich Hill, SP

The Dodgers go with their versus-lefty lineup. In essence, that means no Curtis Granderson and no Yasmani Grandal . Ray's enjoyed a lot of success against the Dodgers this season, so this lineup has an onerous task ahead. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

