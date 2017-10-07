Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 lineups: Jake Lamb gets start vs. Rich Hill

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Arizona Diamondbacks to a take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Here's all you need to know about that game, and here's all you need to know about this series.

Game 2 goes down Saturday night in Dodger Stadium (how to watch Game 2), and here are the Diamondbacks' and Dodgers' lineups.

Visiting Diamondbacks

David Peralta , LF A.J. Pollock, CF Paul Goldschmidt , 1B J.D. Martinez, RF Daniel Descalso , 2B Chris Iannetta , C Jake Lamb , 3B Ketel Marte , SS Robbie Ray , SP

The big story here is that Jake Lamb returns to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Game 1. The slugger hit just .144/.269/.288 against left-handers during the regular season, which is why he was out of the lineup against Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.

Another lefty, Rich Hill , is going for the Dodgers in Game 2. Hill's shown reverse platoon splits this season, and although you shouldn't pay much attention to single-season platoon numbers, that may be part of Arizona's thinking.

Home Dodgers

Chris Taylor , CF Corey Seager , SS Justin Turner , 3B Cody Bellinger , 1B Enrique Hernandez , LF Logan Forsythe , 2B Austin Barnes , C Yasiel Puig , RF Rich Hill, SP

The Dodgers go with their versus-lefty lineup. In essence, that means no Curtis Granderson and no Yasmani Grandal . Ray's enjoyed a lot of success against the Dodgers this season, so this lineup has an onerous task ahead.