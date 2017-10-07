Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NL Division Series (1-0 LAD)





Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Starting Pitchers: Robbie Ray (15-5) vs. Rich Hill (12-8)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Diamondbacks should be back in business. Despite a clear pitching mismatch in Game 1 -- with Taijuan Walker making his first postseason appearance against arguably the best pitcher in baseball, Clayton Kershaw -- the Diamondback bats were still able to touch Kershaw up a bit. Kershaw secured his fifth career playoff win, but it was hardly a dominant performance.

Robbie Ray will now get the start for the Diamondbacks, and he has a good chance to quiet Dodger bats that put up nine runs on Friday night.

For the Dodgers, Justin Turner had a monster night, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Not being able to pitch Ray or Zack Greinke in Game 1 was huge for the Diamondbacks, but a win on Saturday would send the series back to Chase Field 1-1, which would be a huge win for Arizona. It's no small feat against an extremely deep Dodgers lineup, but the Diamondbacks should be able to put up some runs against Rich Hill. For Ray, a few runs should more than suffice.