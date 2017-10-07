Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

The Diamondbacks have had the Dodgers' number this year, and they're hoping to even up the series

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NL Division Series (1-0 LAD)


Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
Starting Pitchers: Robbie Ray (15-5) vs. Rich Hill (12-8)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: Watch TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker

The Diamondbacks should be back in business. Despite a clear pitching mismatch in Game 1 -- with Taijuan Walker making his first postseason appearance against arguably the best pitcher in baseball, Clayton Kershaw -- the Diamondback bats were still able to touch Kershaw up a bit. Kershaw secured his fifth career playoff win, but it was hardly a dominant performance.

Robbie Ray will now get the start for the Diamondbacks, and he has a good chance to quiet Dodger bats that put up nine runs on Friday night.

For the Dodgers, Justin Turner had a monster night, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Not being able to pitch Ray or Zack Greinke in Game 1 was huge for the Diamondbacks, but a win on Saturday would send the series back to Chase Field 1-1, which would be a huge win for Arizona. It's no small feat against an extremely deep Dodgers lineup, but the Diamondbacks should be able to put up some runs against Rich Hill. For Ray, a few runs should more than suffice.

