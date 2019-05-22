Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 22 from advanced model on 12-5 roll

The San Diego Padres seek a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks when they meet in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Lefty Eric Lauer will start for San Diego, opposed by right-hander Merrill Kelly of Arizona. The Padres won the series opener 2-1 on Monday, then prevailed 3-2 on Tuesday night behind a two-run homer from Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning. The Padres can move to .500 on the season at 14-14 in their home park with a win Wednesday. San Diego is a -135 money-line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is eight in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds. Before you make any Diamondbacks vs. Padres picks, you should see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model knows the Padres will be eager to finish the sweep and further reverse their fortunes in a home stand that started with a 1-3 mark against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game weekend series.

The model knows the Padres will be eager to finish the sweep and further reverse their fortunes in a home stand that started with a 1-3 mark against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game weekend series.

Lauer (2-4, 5.24 ERA) is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He allowed just one earned run on seven hits in 5.2 innings of work against the Pirates while throwing a season-high 105 pitches. He left with a no-decision in the 4-3 victory for the Padres.

The 23-year-old saw his ERA balloon from 4.30 to 5.75 because of one poor start against the Colorado Rockies on May 10. He gave up eight earned runs on eight hits in three innings while taking the loss, but he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his nine starts this season.

San Diego has won of four of Lauer's last five home starts against opponents with winning records, but that doesn't mean it is the best value on the Diamondbacks vs. Padres money line.

The model also knows the Diamondbacks already have gotten the best of Lauer in two meetings this season. In those matchups, he's given up 17 hits, seven earned runs and three homers in 10 innings. Lauer took the loss in each game.

Moreover, Kelly (4-4, 4.21 ERA) has fared well against the Padres in two starts while earning one win and a no-decision. He has allowed seven runs on 13 hits in 11 innings with eight strikeouts. He picked up a win April 1 in San Diego after yielding three earned runs on five hits in six innings of a 10-3 San Diego victory. Kelly is looking to build on perhaps his best outing of the season after he threw five-plus shutout innings while allowing six hits in a 7-0 home victory over the San Francisco Giants.

So who wins Padres vs. Diamondbacks?