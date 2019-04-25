Diamondbacks vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 25 from model on 14-5 roll

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to finish off their second four-game sweep in a row against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The Diamondbacks (14-11) won all four games in Pittsburgh last season and have taken down seven in a row in the series. The Pirates (12-10), meanwhile, have lost four in a row following a five-game winning streak. First pitch from PNC Park is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Arizona leads the all-time series 83-63 and is 42-31 all-time in Pittsburgh. The latest Diamondbacks vs. Pirates odds show Pittsburgh favored at -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100). Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Pirates picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Arizona has been on fire, winning three and a row and eight of its last 10. The Diamondbacks are 7-2 with one game remaining on their 10-game road trip. Right-hander Zack Greinke (3-1, 4.60 ERA) takes the mound coming off a strong performance against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three hits over six shutout innings. Greinke has walked just six batters this season, while striking out 32. He is also tearing it up at the plate, going 5-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar (.290) has been red hot too, going 9-for-13 in the series with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs. He's had eight multi-hit games this season, including three-hit games in each of the first three games of the series. First baseman Christian Walker (.333) has had six-multi hit games over the past nine outings.

But just because the Diamondbacks have dominated the Pirates over the past dozen games does not mean they will win or even cover Thursday.

That's because the Pirates are more than capable of turning things around. Pittsburgh has one of the best pitching staffs in MLB and is among the game's best in several categories. Going into Wednesday night's game, the Pirates were second in ERA (2.97), second in home runs allowed (19) and third in WHIP (1.11).

Closer Felipe Vazquez (0.00 ERA) has six saves in nine appearances, allowing nine hits, one unearned run, three walks and 18 strikeouts. Offensively, first baseman Josh Bell (.299) has at least one hit in nine of the last 11 games, while third baseman Colin Moran (.283) has hit in seven of the past nine games, including two multi-hit games.

