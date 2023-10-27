The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers both lost over 100 games just two seasons ago, but they're both looking to cap off expedited rebuilds with a championship. The two franchises will face off in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Zac Gallen and Nathan Eovaldi are the expected Game 1 starters, and there are already dozens of MLB player props regarding Gallen and Eovaldi that you can play.

The latest Diamondbacks vs. Rangers prop odds lists Gallen's over/under for strikeouts at 4.5 while Eovaldi's is 5.5. So which side of those MLB prop lines should you be playing, and what other World Series props should you be considering for Friday's action? Before betting any MLB props for World Series Game 1, you need to see the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks MLB prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It enters the 2023 World Series 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Top MLB player prop bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

After simulating Game 1 of the 2023 World Series 10,000 times and examining all the MLB player props available, the model projects that Rangers shortstop Corey Seager goes over 0.5 RBI for a +123 payout. The four-time All-Star put together his best season ever in 2023 and that productivity has carried into the postseason.

Seager slashed .327/.390/.623 in the regular season with 33 home runs (matching a career high) and a career-high 96 RBI despite playing in only 119 games. He's followed that up by getting on base 48.7% of the time over his first 12 games of the 2023 MLB Playoffs and he has a staggering 1.127 OPS overall. He enters Game 1 with an RBI in three of his last four postseason games. See more MLB World Series props here.

