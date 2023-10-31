The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers meet in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series at 8:03 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rangers lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 victory in Arizona on Monday night. Corey Seager blasted his third home run in four games in the win and is listed at +320 in the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers prop odds to hit another HR on Tuesday.

Arizona is the -115 favorite on the money line and the over/under for total runs is 9.5, but there are also hundreds of Rangers vs. Diamondbacks props to choose from. You can bet World Series props like whether or not a run will be scored in the first inning or even how many total singles Arizona hits in the game.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It enters the 2023 World Series 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Top MLB player prop bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

After simulating Game 4 of the 2023 World Series 10,000 times and examining all the MLB player props available, the model says that Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll goes Over 1.5 total bases for a +104 payout. Carroll is a lock for National League Rookie of the Year honors after slashing .285/.362/.506 with 25 home runs, 76 RBI and 54 stolen bases.

He also had 30 doubles and 10 triples and his combination of speed and power make him a threat to knock out this prop with one swing of the bat. He's been over 1.5 total bases in three of his last four games and is slashing .281/.373/.439 during the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Carroll will match up against Rangers starter Andrew Heaney and a lefty vs. lefty matchup generally favors the hitter. However, Carroll his .283 against left-handed pitching while hitting .286 against righties so his splits shouldn't be a significant issue in Game 4. See more MLB World Series props here.

