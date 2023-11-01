The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers meet in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series at 8:03 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rangers lead the series 3-1 after an 11-7 victory in Arizona on Tuesday night. Corey Seager blasted his fourth home run in five games in the win and is listed at +245 in the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers prop odds to hit another HR on Wednesday.

Texas is the -113 favorite on the money line and the over/under for total runs is 8.5, but there are also hundreds of Rangers vs. Diamondbacks props to choose from. You can bet on Corbin Carroll total bases, Zac Gallen strikeouts, the first player to hit a home run and much more. However, having a profitable night betting MLB player props is all about understanding the matchups. So before betting any MLB props for World Series Game 5, you need to see the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks MLB prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It enters the 2023 World Series 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

With Diamondbacks vs. Rangers in the 2023 World Series, the model has evaluated the Game 5 MLB player props and found five strong World Series bets. You can only see them here.

Top MLB player prop bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

After simulating Game 5 of the 2023 World Series 10,000 times and examining all the MLB player props available, the model says that Seager goes over 0.5 RBI for a +117 payout. The Rangers shortstop is the likely AL MVP runner-up to Shohei Ohtani and he's on track to run down World Series MVP honors with a phenomenal series and overall postseason.

Seager has three home runs and six RBI over the first four games of the series and has a whopping 1.135 OPS with six home runs and 12 RBI overall during the 2023 MLB Playoffs. He's driven in at least one run in five of his last six games and has also registered an RBI in nine of 16 postseason games overall this year.

The 29-year-old made his fourth All-Star team this year and slashed .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI over just 119 games during the regular season. He had at least one RBI in 54 of those 119 contests and he's also 7-for-22 in his career off Gallen. See more MLB World Series props here.

How to make World Series prop bets for Arizona vs. Texas

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a plus-money return and has three other World Series props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Rangers vs. Diamondbacks MLB prop bets for World Series Game 5.

Which 2023 World Series Game 5 prop bets should you target, and which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Rangers vs. Diamondbacks prop bets, all from the model that's on a 93-74 run on all top-rated MLB picks.