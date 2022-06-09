The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Cincinnati Reds for a series finale on Thursday afternoon. Great American Ball Park hosts the proceedings on getaway day, with the Reds aiming to secure a four-game series win. Cincinnati won the first two games, with Arizona returning the favor on Wednesday. The Reds are 20-36 in 2022, and the Diamondbacks enter at 27-31.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds money line: Reds -140, Diamondbacks +120

Diamondbacks vs. Reds over-under: 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Reds run line: Reds -1.5

ARI: The Diamondbacks are 10-17 in day games

CIN: The Reds are 10-13 in day games



Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona ranks strongly above the National League average in both home runs and walks this season, with Cincinnati's ballpark providing a potential advantage for a team with power. The Diamondbacks are also facing a Reds team with some pitching issues. Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle has a 5.60 ERA at home and a 5.43 ERA overall this season, and the Reds are near the bottom of the National League in both ERA and wins above replacement from their bullpen.

For Arizona, Zach Davies tossed 7.2 innings of shutout baseball in his last outing, and he has a 3.81 ERA on the road in 2022. Cincinnati also ranks in the bottom tier of the NL in hits, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage this season.

Why you should back the Reds

After a dreadful start, Cincinnati is above the .500 mark in the last 30 games, playing improved baseball overall. The Reds are facing a Diamondbacks team with notable weaknesses, ranging from a bullpen with a bottom-five ERA in the National League to a struggling offense. Arizona is in the bottom tier of the National League in runs scored, stolen bases, strikeouts, batting average, and on-base percentage, with Tyler Mahle prepared to take advantage.

Mahle has a career 3.00 ERA against Arizona, with the Diamondbacks scuffling to a .294 slugging percentage against him. Mahle also has a 2.13 ERA in the last two starts, and he is a prolific strikeout pitcher with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings over the last three seasons. In a league-leading 33 starts in 2021, Mahle produced a 3.75 ERA, and he should be comfortable at home.

