Didi Gregorius hit two homers off Kluber in Game 5 so Jeter hot takes were flying
Gregorius became the ninth player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in a decisive Game 5
Didi Gregorius is having a pretty good night against the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees shortstop has hit two home runs in his first two at-bats against Indians ace Corey Kluber, and for some reason, people are now saying that he's better The Captain himself: Derek Jeter.
Note: CBS Sports does not condone this take, no matter how much it's made tongue-in-cheek. Seriously. We're as upset as you are.
Meanwhile, in Miami.
-
NLDS: Wrigley basket shows goofy quirk
Michael Taylor hit an unorthodox grand slam that landed right in the chained basket at Wri...
-
Cubs 8th inning woes continue
The Cubs had a 5.06 ERA in the 8th this season, and both playoff losses have had 8th inning...
-
MLB playoffs schedule, times, TV, scores
The 2017 World Series beings Oct. 24
-
Strasburg turns in career Game 4
Matt Wieters may have called the game of the year for Strasburg on Wednesday night
-
Strasburg, Nats force Game 5 vs. Cubs
The series is going back to Washington for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday
-
Jeter OK with kneeling during anthem
Jeter is the new owner of the Miami Marlins, of course
Add a Comment