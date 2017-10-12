Didi Gregorius hit two homers off Kluber in Game 5 so Jeter hot takes were flying

Gregorius became the ninth player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in a decisive Game 5

Didi Gregorius is having a pretty good night against the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees shortstop has hit two home runs in his first two at-bats against Indians ace Corey Kluber, and for some reason, people are now saying that he's better The Captain himself: Derek Jeter.

Note: CBS Sports does not condone this take, no matter how much it's made tongue-in-cheek. Seriously. We're as upset as you are.

I guess I had an intuition when I designed this tee earlier today!! DIDI!!!!!!

A post shared by Bronx Pinstripes (@bronxpinstripes) on

Meanwhile, in Miami.

