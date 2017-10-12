Didi Gregorius hit two homers off Kluber in Game 5 so Jeter hot takes were flying

Didi Gregorius is having a pretty good night against the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees shortstop has hit two home runs in his first two at-bats against Indians ace Corey Kluber, and for some reason, people are now saying that he's better The Captain himself: Derek Jeter.

