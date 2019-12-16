Didi Gregorius says Yankees 'made it loud and clear' Gerrit Cole was their priority during free agency

The biggest move of the Major League Baseball offseason thus far was the Yankees' record-setting pact with starting pitcher Gerrit Cole for a cool $324 million over nine years. There was a lot less fanfare when the Phillies agreed to sign ex-Yankees infielder Didi Gregorius for one year and $14 million, a move that reunites him with former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi.

The signings crossed paths on Monday, with the Phillies announcing the Gregorius deal as official. During the course of the press conference, Gregorius was asked about his former employer and he shed some light on his decision process, which didn't include much contact with his former team.

"[Yankees general manager Brian] Cashman made it loud and clear that Cole was their priority. I think he only called once," Gregorius told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "That was it. Nothing else happened. If that happens, I have to look for a place to play."

Meanwhile, Cole is the Big Apple, per the New York Post. The 29-year-old righty has yet to be formally introduced as a Yankee, but that is likely to happen this week.

It's hard to blame Cashman for making Cole a top priority. After all, he was the top free-agent starter and the Yankees needed an ace atop that rotation. They were in heavy competition and not giving Cole all the attention might have hurt their chances.

Giving some attention to Gregorius would have also made sense, though. The only player the Yankees have that can handle shortstop now is Gleyber Torres, and he scored out negatively as a defender last season by a few metrics (-6 defensive runs saved, for example).

It's likely not a huge deal, given that Gregorius is in a defensive decline anyway and Cashman was able to bring back Brett Gardner after securing Cole. It's just an interesting insight into the free-agent process.