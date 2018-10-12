Didi Gregorius to undergo Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm, will miss part of 2019 season

Shortstop Didi Gregorius will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the Yankees announced in a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Gregorius hurt his elbow in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park, when he retrieved a ball off the Green Monster and threw it in. Boone said the team thinks Gregorius will play bulk of season in 2019 and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said summer will be their shortstop's return.

Gregorius has had a partial ulnar collateral ligament tear since the Yankees got him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. It was "asymptomatic," Cashman said.

Gregorius finished hitting .268 with 86 RBI and 27 home runs. That home run total broke his own franchise record for most home runs in a single season by Yankees shortstops. New York was 82-48 in games when Gregorius started.

Gregorius had two stints on the disabled list this season; one that lasted nearly two weeks after he suffered a left heel contusion in late August and the second where he nearly missed the entire postseason after he tore cartilage in his right wrist while sliding home.

The 28-year-old didn't miss a game during the Yankees' playoff run but batted just .235 with four strikeouts in five games.

For now, Gleyber Torres is the obvious candidate to move over to shortstop. Torres has also torn the UCL in his left elbow, and he underwent season-ending surgery in the summer of 2017 after he injured his non-throwing arm while sliding headfirst into home plate during a Triple-A game.

The Yankees' season ended on Wednesday after the Boston Red Sox eliminated them from the playoffs in four games of the ALDS. Now, only two days removed from their season ending, the Yankees need to immediately refocus their attention on the offseason. The question of whether or not New York will go after free agent Manny Machado this winter becomes that much more relevant now.