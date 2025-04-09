Division III baseball teams Lehman College and Yeshiva University had lost a combined 141 consecutive games entering Tuesday's doubleheader against one another. In an outcome positive for both teams, Lehman and Yeshiva split the doubleheader to end their massive losing streaks.

To begin the day, Lehman College ended a 42-game losing streak as it defeated Yeshiva University 7-6 in extra innings. It brought the Lightning's record to a 1-14 on the season.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Yeshiva University, a private Modern Orthodox Jewish university in New York City, snapped a 100-game losing streak when it defeated nearby Lehman College, 9-5.

Now, Yeshiva holds a 1-19 record on the year.

Yeshiva hadn't been in the column since Feb. 27, 2022, when it swept a doubleheader against John Jay. Meanwhile, Lehman's most recent win came on May 9, 2023 in a 7-4 victory against Baruch College.

MLB trends: Jackson Holliday's subtle switch and Kris Bubic's breakout, plus a check in on the offense Mike Axisa

Lehman's Justin Chamorro logged a complete game in the opener in which he struck out 13 batters, and stated that ending the losing streak was "crucially important" for the Lightning.

"I felt a tremendous relief after, when everything ended," Chamorro told USA TODAY Sports following the doubleheader. "It's what we needed for our morale.''

In the second leg of the doubleheader, Yeshiva scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 9-5 win. Lehman cut the deficit to a 3-2 affair, but Yeshiva answered with a four-run frame in the bottom of the third inning.

Yeshiva catcher Jake Arnow ended up going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the victory.

"It was a big weight off our chest, I'll tell you that much," Arnow said. "The losing streak has been going on for, what, two years already? So, amazing feeling. That's all I can say."

Perhaps both Lehman and Yeshiva can use the momentum gained in Tuesday's doubleheader to continue their winning ways going forward.