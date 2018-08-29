Division-leading Braves add Lucas Duda to improve bench for stretch run

The Atlanta Braves entered Wednesday with a 4 1/2 game lead in the National League East East. At minimum, the Braves will head into Thursday with a new top pinch-hit option.

That's because general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired first baseman Lucas Duda rom the Kansas City Royals:

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired first baseman Lucas Duda and cash from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Duda will wear No. 20. pic.twitter.com/7cvSiJ8NFH — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 29, 2018

Duda has hit .242/.311/.415 (98 OPS+) with 13 home runs in just over 300 at-bats on the season. It's worth noting his overall numbers are weighed down by too much exposure to left-handed pitching -- he's posted an .814 OPS versus righties in about twice as many plate appearances.

Duda will be eligible for the Braves' postseason roster provided they make it there. He figures to be used almost exclusively as a bench bat.