DJ Khaled's Opening Day pregame concert sums up the status of the Marlins pretty well
It's a good thing Miami closed the roof for this
The 2018 Miami Marlins: The tale of a plucky young team that overcame the odds and learned to play together, putting their egos aside and discovering the World Series was inside of their hearts all along.
If the start of their season is any indication, that pitch isn't going to go far. At least, not as far as Jose Urena's first pitch of the season. To be fair, however, we knew that the Marlins' season was off to a bad start when known tracksuit lover and everyone from Miami impersonator DJ Khaled took to the stage:
That caption is correct. The stands look like Wrigley Field if the Cubs didn't have fans. DJ Khaled also can't carry a concert. His entire draw is in his features. If Drake or Rick Ross aren't rapping on his tracks with him, Khaled yelling "DJ Khaled!" "We the Best!" "Why are you leaving?!" only goes so far.
But man, if you think that that concert was big, you should have seen the prep.
Competely understandable that that stage would cause a bit of a delay. The third wheel from the right is probably a little squeaky. DJ Khaled and the Marlins are JUST GETTIN STARTED folks! And it all starts here! On this go-kart with speakers!
Look at that crowd, paying tribute to their new owner. And the seating! Not a bad seat in the house for this concert. Hope you all brought you opera glasses. There is some premium content going on on that speck at second base.
Only in Miami indeed. Who wouldn't want to play catch while they set up a sound stage 100 feet away? That's the dream. This new era is lit.
And now we have the Marlins' new anthem: "All We Do Is Win" (subtitle: Except when we don't).
The Marlins actually closed the roof of their stadium so the acoustics would stay intact, because if there's one thing you need to make sure of for a DJ Khaled concert, it's that the acoustics are perfect.
The only problem with that? Well...
So yeah. Opening Day is going fine in Miami. Why do you ask? The Marlins are looking like a meme early in the season. It only makes sense that they opened it with the personification of one.
