Do not worry, Matt Holliday is gonna talk to Giancarlo Stanton for us - A Hunt and Peck
I mean, not really, but maybe!
I know it has kind of been kept under wraps, but I will let you all in on the inside scoop: The Cardinals have been trying to make a trade with the Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton. Some of the latest rumors suggests the Cardinals have a good proposal on the table, but Stanton is hesitant to wave his no trade clause:
He said Stanton "likes the baseball culture in St. Louis but doesn't want to live there."— Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) November 30, 2017
Okay, fair enough. But the baseball culture is kind of the most important part, right? At least Matt Holliday thinks so. The former Cardinal shared his thoughts on #StantonWatch and talked very favorably about playing baseball in St. Louis.
Matt Holliday says he would call Giancarlo Stanton to sell him on St. Louis if needed#Cardinals #Marlins #MLB pic.twitter.com/tzUgl2dGhE— MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 29, 2017
The major takeaway:
“You got all off season to live in Miami or LA... but for six months getting after it in St. Louis, as a baseball player there is no better place. You get a chance to play for a winning franchise, in city that loves baseball, that would revere him for the next ten years as their superstar to kinda build their team around. I just think it is a better opportunity than people are thinking.”
If all else fails, we can take solace in the fact that Matt Holliday still loves St. Louis... and we love him <3
what else is going on in baseball...
what the cardinals are up to...
KNOW THINE ENEMY...
the nl central
viva el stuff...
FANPOSTS:
other things...
