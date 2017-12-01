Do not worry, Matt Holliday is gonna talk to Giancarlo Stanton for us - A Hunt and Peck

I mean, not really, but maybe!

I know it has kind of been kept under wraps, but I will let you all in on the inside scoop: The Cardinals have been trying to make a trade with the Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton. Some of the latest rumors suggests the Cardinals have a good proposal on the table, but Stanton is hesitant to wave his no trade clause:

Okay, fair enough. But the baseball culture is kind of the most important part, right? At least Matt Holliday thinks so. The former Cardinal shared his thoughts on #StantonWatch and talked very favorably about playing baseball in St. Louis.

The major takeaway:

“You got all off season to live in Miami or LA... but for six months getting after it in St. Louis, as a baseball player there is no better place. You get a chance to play for a winning franchise, in city that loves baseball, that would revere him for the next ten years as their superstar to kinda build their team around. I just think it is a better opportunity than people are thinking.”

If all else fails, we can take solace in the fact that Matt Holliday still loves St. Louis... and we love him <3

Matt Holliday makes strong St. Louis sales pitch to Stanton | Benjamin Hochman | stltoday.com

You Want Giancarlo Stanton? Now Batting for the Cardinals: Matt Holliday | 101Sports.com

