Do the Indians need to trade to improve?
Morning News and Notes for Thursday, November 30, 2017
The Indians are not likely to be big players in the free agent market this year. That leaves three major options: improvement from within, trades, and getting lucky with a budget free agent, as they have with Austin Jackson and Rajai Davis over the last two years.
Indians News
Cleveland Indians may have to ride the trade winds this offseason to improve for 2018 | cleveland.com - Hoynsie looks at the trade market for the Indians.
Hamilton on Tribe's offseason | Cleveland Indians - Indians broadcaster Tom Hamilton looks at what moves the Tribe could look to make during this offseason (video)
Indians weighing seven non-tender deals | MLB.com - By 8 p.m. ET on Friday, the Indians will need to determine whether to tender 2018 contracts to their seven arbitration-eligible players. The only player that looks like a non-tender candidate is outfielder Abraham Almonte
Aparicio v. Vizquel | Joe Posnanski - Just because Luis Aparicio is in the Hall of Fame, don't assume Omar Vizquel belongs.
Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion marries Karen Yapoort over the weekend (photos, videos) | cleveland.com - It looks like it was quite an event.
Around the League
- Red Sox reportedly pursuing Jose Abreu
- Fangraphs speculates on how well Giancarlo Stanton will age
- Playoff teams and their biggest offseason need
- Astros likely to shop Mike Fiers
-
Rumors: Giants have Stanton backup plan
If the Giants can't swing a deal for Stanton, 'Cutch might be their target
-
Ranking the top free agent first basemen
There's value at the top of the class but not much depth
-
Report: Red Sox among teams eyeing Abreu
The first baseman is coming off another productive season
-
Ranking the top free agent catchers
It's a thin class for any team seeking a starting-caliber catcher
-
What to know about Stanton's mega deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...