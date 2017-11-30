Do the Indians need to trade to improve?

Morning News and Notes for Thursday, November 30, 2017

The Indians are not likely to be big players in the free agent market this year. That leaves three major options: improvement from within, trades, and getting lucky with a budget free agent, as they have with Austin Jackson and Rajai Davis over the last two years.

Indians News

Cleveland Indians may have to ride the trade winds this offseason to improve for 2018 | cleveland.com - Hoynsie looks at the trade market for the Indians.

Hamilton on Tribe's offseason | Cleveland Indians - Indians broadcaster Tom Hamilton looks at what moves the Tribe could look to make during this offseason (video)

Indians weighing seven non-tender deals | MLB.com - By 8 p.m. ET on Friday, the Indians will need to determine whether to tender 2018 contracts to their seven arbitration-eligible players. The only player that looks like a non-tender candidate is outfielder Abraham Almonte

Aparicio v. Vizquel | Joe Posnanski - Just because Luis Aparicio is in the Hall of Fame, don't assume Omar Vizquel belongs.

Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion marries Karen Yapoort over the weekend (photos, videos) | cleveland.com - It looks like it was quite an event.

Around the League