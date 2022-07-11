A strike by Dodger Stadium concessions workers leading up to next week's 2022 MLB All-Star Game is a possibility. Unite Here, the union representing roughly 1,500 food and beverage at Dodger Stadium, announced on Monday that 99 percent of those workers voted to authorize a strike that could begin "at any time." According to the union's statement, members are seeking "a fair new union contract."

As Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times notes, Levy Restaurants, based in Chicago, handles concessions at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is scheduled to host the usual array of All-Star week festivities, beginning with the Futures Game on Saturday. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, and the All-Star Game itself is slated for Tuesday.

"(Concession workers) are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet," Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, told the L.A. Times. "They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this."

Last year, Unite Here workers at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, approved a strike over COVID-19 safety protocols, hazard pay, and other matters, but the dispute was resolved before any labor stoppage took place.