Dodgers 40-man roster
Dodgers 40-man roster
Here is a look at the Dodgers’ 40-man roster heading into the offseason, which is currently full and includes 22 pitchers and 18 position players.
-
Rule 5 draft: Teams set 40-man rosters
Mark Appel was one of the players being moved about on Monday night
-
Jeter's Marlins trade with Yankees
Garrett Cooper is the answer to a trivia question
-
Ohtani deadline pushed back to Tuesday
We still don't know if Ohtani will be jumping to the majors yet
-
Mets reportedly interested in Kinsler
Kinsler is a free agent next winter
-
Full 2018 MLB Spring Training schedule
Opening Day will be Thursday, March 29 -- the earliest opening day in MLB history
-
Reddick shows off belt at WWE event
The World Series champion and big-time wrestling fan was on hand Sunday night