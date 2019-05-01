Dodgers' A.J. Pollock heads to injured list with elbow infection, return timeline unclear

The Dodgers placed outfielder A.J. Pollock on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an infection of his right elbow, the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reports. Pollock has been on antibiotics, but the Dodgers won't know more about Pollock's infection as well as how long he will be out until his exploratory procedure is completed on Tuesday.

#Dodgers AJ Pollock has flown back to LA where he will be examined by doctors tonight. They will assess severity of infection and what needs to be done. Surgery is a possibility — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 1, 2019

#Dodgers CF A.J. Pollock will undergo exploratory surgery to determine extent and severity of infection in right elbow. If docs find issues with “hardware” in growth plate it will be repaired. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 1, 2019

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that the infection is likely related to Pollock's two previous elbow surgeries; one in 2010 after he fractured his elbow diving for a ball (a plate and screw were inserted) and then a second, similar surgery after re-fracturing his elbow in 2016.

Pollock signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Dodgers this past January, in a move to help solidify a 2019 Dodgers outfield without Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, who were both traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster, seven-player trade.. But L.A. knew the risk in signing Pollock. Although he is a true center fielder, he has struggled to stay healthy and only played in more than 137 games in a season once in his eight-year MLB career.

Pollock, 31, was hitting .223/.287/.330 with a .617 OPS this season before landing on the IL. In his last start on Sunday, Pollock went 0 for 4 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Pollock out, rookie Alex Verdugo and second baseman Enrique Hernandez will both see more action in center field.

The first-place National League West Dodgers will close out their three-game series against the last-place Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.