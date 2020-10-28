The Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw are World Series champions. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night (LA 3, TB 1) to clinch the title. It is the franchise's first championship since 1988 and their seventh all-time.

For Kershaw, a World Series title was the only thing missing from his resume. He has three Cy Youngs, an MVP, near unmatched regular season success, and he'll be voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot when the time comes. Now Kershaw has the World Series ring to tie it all together.

How does Kershaw feel about that? Pretty good, obviously, though he also said his legacy is not on his mind right now.

"We won the World Series," Kershaw told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register, following Game 6. "I don't care about legacy. I don't care about what happened last year. I don't care about what people think ... The 2020 Dodgers won the World Series. Who cares about all that other stuff?"

"I've been saying 'World Series champs' in my head over and over again just to see if it will sink in," Kershaw added, according to Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. "I can't put it into words yet. Just so thankful."

Kershaw turns 33 in March and the Dodgers are set up to contend as well as any team in the sport the next few years. He won his first World Series ring this year but it may not be his last. It would not at all be surprising if the Dodgers went on a run and won multiple titles, and dominate the sport as much as team since the late-1990s Yankees.

Kershaw was marvelous this postseason, going 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings and five starts. That includes holding the Rays to three runs in 11 2/3 innings in two World Series starts.