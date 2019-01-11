Dodgers acquire veteran catcher Russell Martin in a trade with the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded catcher Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers for shortstop Ronny Brito and right-hander Andrew Sopko and cash considerations, the teams announced on Friday. The Blue Jays will be paying a "significant" portion of Martin's $20 million salary, but the exact amount is not yet known.

For Martin, who turns 36 in February, he'll be back in Los Angeles where he played his first five seasons with the Dodgers. The Dodgers were in need of another catcher and had prospects to cash in for a deal -- they were reportedly cited as the front-runners for a Realmuto trade but the Marlins were seeking a big return. The Realmuto sweepstakes intensified after L.A.'s starting catcher last season, Yasmani Grandal, reportedly landed with the Brewers. The Martin trade could potentially signal the end of the Dodgers' chances of landing the young Miami catcher, but we'll have to wait and see.

There is not a chance the 2019 version of Russell Martin would preclude the #Dodgers from continuing to pursue J.T. Realmuto. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2019

Once again, Dodgers & Marlins virtually no deals for years. Not a coincidence. Stanton talks were unproductive at best. Marlins current ask is Bellinger or nothing. Great fit for J.T. there for sure BUT more than meets the eye there IMO. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 11, 2019

Martin, 36 next month, is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million deal he signed back prior to the 2015 season. A four-time All-Star and .249/.349/.399 career hitter, has been to the postseason in nine of his 13 seasons. His 1,519 games behind the plate rank third among active catchers, behind only Yadier Molina and Brian McCann. But it's no surprise to see Martin's offensive numbers trending downward, and the catcher was limited by injuries, playing in just 90 games last season.