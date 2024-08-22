As a perennial All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts knows a thing or two about swinging for the fences. Well, in a few weeks, America will be able to watch him swinging for ... the kitchen cabinets?

The Dodgers superstar, who returned the team's lineup in mid-August after missing two months with a wrist injury, had spent part of the offseason in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, to surprise his dad with a home makeover as part of the CBS reality series "Secret Celebrity Renovation," now in its third season.

The episode is set to air on CBS on Friday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET, which is also when it will be available on Paramount+.

Betts shared that he has been wanting to renovate his father's house for years, but the elder Betts had constantly declined the help. Despite the previous rejections, the son knew it was time to do something for his dad.

"I really just want to give him a nice living area. Just kind of upgrade him a little bit," Betts said. "He's comfortable here and he's not good with change, but he's getting older now and his house definitely needs an upgrade."

But while the eight-time All-Star has been a five-tool player, Betts said that he's not as comfortable as a handyman. "I am not the tool man. Reason being … my dad always did it," Betts joked.

It was probably not an easy project, but it was definitely one that was well worth it. In the episode, Betts talks about how his father was always there for him and how much he impacted his life.

"I have zero complaints about my childhood," he said. "My dad did an awesome job with raising me into being the man I am today. He's everything for me."

Betts has not been the only top athlete to try his luck with the sledgehammer. Other sports stars who have been on "Secret Celebrity Renovation" include Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and NBA Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal -- who at 7-foot-1 crashed into a ceiling fan in his 2022 episode.