Dodgers' Andrew Friedman doesn't believe Astros have been apologetic enough over sign-stealing scandal

Nearly two weeks have passed since Major League Baseball released its report on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. With few exceptions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series, have remained mum on the subject. That changed on Saturday, as both manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed the situation during the Dodgers' annual FanFest event.

Roberts was the first of the pair to remark on the Astros, saying, "It's frustrating to think of what might have happened," according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. After acknowledging that some of the criticism received by Dodgers pitchers, including Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, might have been unfair, Roberts concluded by saying that "frustrating is kind of the floor," as it pertains to the whole situation.

Roberts noted that he has not talked to former Astros manager A.J. Hinch since the report was published. (Roberts and Hinch are said to be good friends.) He isn't alone in that regard. Friedman said he hasn't heard from anyone with the Houston organization. Friedman was also asked if he thought the Astros have shown enough remorse over the past fortnight: "In my personal opinion, they have not," he said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Predictably Friedman, who is typically stoic and even-keeled, tried to steer the focus away from the past and into the present. "There's nothing we can do about it," he said, again according to Shaikin. "All of my mental energy is focused on the 2020 season, not the 2017 season."

Be that as it may be, it's clear that the Dodgers are irked by what the Astros did -- and that the prevailing sense within the game is that the Astros could stand to be more apologetic for their misdeeds.