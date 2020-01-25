Dodgers' Andrew Friedman doesn't believe Astros have been apologetic enough over sign-stealing scandal
Friedman nor manager Dave Roberts have been contacted by the Astros
Nearly two weeks have passed since Major League Baseball released its report on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. With few exceptions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series, have remained mum on the subject. That changed on Saturday, as both manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed the situation during the Dodgers' annual FanFest event.
Roberts was the first of the pair to remark on the Astros, saying, "It's frustrating to think of what might have happened," according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. After acknowledging that some of the criticism received by Dodgers pitchers, including Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, might have been unfair, Roberts concluded by saying that "frustrating is kind of the floor," as it pertains to the whole situation.
Roberts noted that he has not talked to former Astros manager A.J. Hinch since the report was published. (Roberts and Hinch are said to be good friends.) He isn't alone in that regard. Friedman said he hasn't heard from anyone with the Houston organization. Friedman was also asked if he thought the Astros have shown enough remorse over the past fortnight: "In my personal opinion, they have not," he said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.
Predictably Friedman, who is typically stoic and even-keeled, tried to steer the focus away from the past and into the present. "There's nothing we can do about it," he said, again according to Shaikin. "All of my mental energy is focused on the 2020 season, not the 2017 season."
Be that as it may be, it's clear that the Dodgers are irked by what the Astros did -- and that the prevailing sense within the game is that the Astros could stand to be more apologetic for their misdeeds.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nationals sign Zimmerman
Zimmerman has appeared with the Nationals in every season of their existence
-
MLB rumors: Story agrees to extension
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday
-
Report: Rockies, Story ink two-year deal
The deal means the two sides will avoid salary arbitration
-
Keuchel issues apology for sign-stealing
Keuchel, now with the White Sox, shared more details on what happened during Houston's 2017...
-
Brad Ausmus candidate for Astros job
Ausmus joins the initial slate of candidates for the job in Houston
-
How top MLB free agents project for 2020
The top free agents are off the board, and now it's time to think about how they'll fare in...
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship