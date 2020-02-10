Dodgers, Angels unable to complete Joc Pederson trade after Mookie Betts deal restructured
The trade had been agreed to pending the completion of the Mookie Betts blockbuster
The pending trade that would have sent outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels is now off, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Angels owner Arte Moreno "grew impatient" and "pulled" the deal, and that the Dodgers deem the trade "unnecessary" after completing a modified version of the Mookie Betts deal, per Rosenthal's report.
Last week, the Dodgers had reportedly agreed to send Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo. The Pederson deal was contingent upon the blockbuster trade that would send Betts to the Dodgers from the Red Sox. At least for the time being, it seems unlikely the Pederson deal gets revived.
Here's what Angels general manager Billy Eppler said on Monday:
That Betts blockbuster deal was restructured, and eventually finalized on Sunday. That seemingly would clear the decks for the Pederson deal to also be finalized, but that's not going to happen. As well, Stripling will also go back to the Dodgers.
Pederson, who turns 28 in April, is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit 36 homers with a 127 OPS+ and 3.3 WAR. For his career he owns an OPS+ of 118 across parts of six major league seasons. The lefty struggles against same-side pitching, which means he's best deployed as the heavy half of a platoon arrangement. He can get by in center, but he's best deployed in an outfield corner these days.
Pederson, who was second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, will be paid a $7.75 million salary for 2020. He's eligible for free agency next offseason.
Following the addition of Betts, the Dodgers have a crowded outfield, which means they're still looking to move Pederson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. We broke down six potential landing spots for the lefty-swinging Pederson. The Dodgers need to clear two spots on their 40-player roster before the Betts deal can become official.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ex-MLB pitcher sues Astros for cheating
Bolsinger believes the Astros' sign-stealing operation cost him a chance at a longer career
-
Spring reporting dates for all 30 teams
Find out when your favorite team will begin spring training this year
-
Six landing spots for Joc Pederson
Pederson, a free agent at season's end, would make sense for numerous clubs
-
Mets deal with Cohen falls through
An original deal with Steve Cohen fell apart last week
-
Dodgers finally complete Betts trade
The Twins are involved in a separate deal with the Dodgers
-
Power Rankings: Yanks, Dodgers on top
A lot has changed since the final out in the 2019 World Series
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship