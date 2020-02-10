Dodgers, Angels unable to complete Joc Pederson trade after Mookie Betts deal restructured

The pending trade that would have sent outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels is now off, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Angels owner Arte Moreno "grew impatient" and "pulled" the deal, and that the Dodgers deem the trade "unnecessary" after completing a modified version of the Mookie Betts deal, per Rosenthal's report.

Last week, the Dodgers had reportedly agreed to send Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo. The Pederson deal was contingent upon the blockbuster trade that would send Betts to the Dodgers from the Red Sox. At least for the time being, it seems unlikely the Pederson deal gets revived.

Here's what Angels general manager Billy Eppler said on Monday:

That Betts blockbuster deal was restructured, and eventually finalized on Sunday. That seemingly would clear the decks for the Pederson deal to also be finalized, but that's not going to happen. As well, Stripling will also go back to the Dodgers.

Pederson, who turns 28 in April, is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit 36 homers with a 127 OPS+ and 3.3 WAR. For his career he owns an OPS+ of 118 across parts of six major league seasons. The lefty struggles against same-side pitching, which means he's best deployed as the heavy half of a platoon arrangement. He can get by in center, but he's best deployed in an outfield corner these days.

Pederson, who was second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason, will be paid a $7.75 million salary for 2020. He's eligible for free agency next offseason.

Following the addition of Betts, the Dodgers have a crowded outfield, which means they're still looking to move Pederson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. We broke down six potential landing spots for the lefty-swinging Pederson. The Dodgers need to clear two spots on their 40-player roster before the Betts deal can become official.