Dodgers announce Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 of NLDS, but not Game 4

One of the worst kept secrets in baseball is now official: Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers next Friday. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement Friday afternoon, and he added Kershaw will not start Game 4 on short rest.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Kershaw will start NLDS Game 1 and the plan is not to pitch him on short rest in Game 4. #AbsolutelyNot — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 29, 2017

Of course, Roberts has said Kershaw would not pitch on short rest in the past, only to use him on short rest. If the Dodgers are facing elimination in Game 4, I have a hard time thinking they would hand the ball to someone other than the best pitcher on the planet.

Game 1 of the NLDS will be Kershaw's 15th career postseason start and 19th career postseason appearance. His postseason struggles are well-documented -- he has a 4.55 ERA in 89 career postseason innings -- though he's also thrown some gems as well, including seven shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLCS last year.

Roberts would not name his NLDS rotation behind Kershaw, though the smart money is on Yu Darvish and Rich Hill starting Games 2 and 3 in either order. Alex Wood is the leading candidate to be the fourth starter, assuming Kershaw does not actually pitch on short rest.

The Dodgers have clinched the best record in the NL and will face the NL Wild Card Game winner in the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have clinched the top wild-card spot and will face either the Rockies or Brewers in the Wild Card Game.