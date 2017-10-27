Dodgers-Astros World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 3

The Astros are expected to roll on

Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.

With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing Friday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:

Team

R

H

E

Dodgers

0

4

0

Astros

2

9

0

Yup, another projected shutout. This time, it's Charlie Morton doing the heavy lifting -- even though Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start for Houston. Strat anticipates Josh Reddick scoring both the Astros' runs. We'll see if that part comes true -- and if the Astros do indeed claim a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Check back on Saturday to see what's expected from Game 4.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories