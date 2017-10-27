Dodgers-Astros World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 3
The Astros are expected to roll on
Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.
With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing Friday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:
Team
R
H
E
Dodgers
0
4
0
Astros
2
9
0
Yup, another projected shutout. This time, it's Charlie Morton doing the heavy lifting -- even though Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start for Houston. Strat anticipates Josh Reddick scoring both the Astros' runs. We'll see if that part comes true -- and if the Astros do indeed claim a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Check back on Saturday to see what's expected from Game 4.
