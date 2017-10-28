Dodgers-Astros World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 4

Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.

With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing Saturday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:

Team R H E Dodgers 3 6 1 Astros 12 16 0

A good old fashioned boat race. The Astros again chase a Dodgers starter early, with George Springer and Marwin Gonzalez connecting for home runs in the first inning. A six-run first was all she wrote for Alex Wood, and from there the Astros' pitching staff was able to keep L.A.'s offense in check.

Do note that Strat had Lance McCullers Jr. starting this game, with Charlie Morton starting Game 3. A big difference? Probably not -- not when they're expected to put 12 on the board en route to a 3-1 series lead.

Check back on Sunday to see what's expected from Game 5.