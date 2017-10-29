Dodgers-Astros World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 5

Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.

With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing Sunday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:

Team R H E Dodgers 6 10 1 Astros 5 10 0

Saturday night represented the first time Strat had gotten a result wrong this World Series -- they had the Astros in a blowout.

If Sunday night's projection holds true, the Dodgers will be a win away from their first title since 1988. What's expected? The Dodgers jumping out to a 4-0 lead, in part due to a lead-off home run from Chris Taylor. The Astros retook the lead in the seventh, but the Dodgers muster enough offense to pull ahead, and Kenley Jansen is able to record the six-out save for good measure.

Check back on Tuesday to see what's expected from Game 6.