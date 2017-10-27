Dodgers-Astros World Series Game 3 lineups: Roberts goes with Hernandez vs. righty

HOUSTON -- Friday night brings us Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. The series is tied 1-1 and shifts to Houston's Minute Maid Park. The roof is closed, so don't worry about the weather. Here's how to watch Game 3.

Now onto the lineups.

Visiting Dodgers

Dave Roberts elects to use both Pederson and Hernandez with the weaker defender Hernandez getting the nod at DH. It's an interesting choice against a right-hander, as Hernandez has many times been used as a platoon player against lefties, sitting against righties. It leaves lefty-swinging Chase Utley and Andre Ethier on the bench. Hernandez was terrible against right-handers in the regular season, though he's 3 for 5 with a home run and game-tying single (World Series Game 2) in the playoffs. McCullers did have reverse splits this season (righties hit him better than lefties), so it's possible that carried for the day here for Roberts.

Also interesting is seeing a designated hitter hit ninth. That's a rarity.

Home Astros

The move here of note is McCann dropping down to ninth. For most of season, he sat 5-7 in the order. He hit sixth in the first two games of the World Series. He only started six games in the nine-hole this season, but they all came Sept. 12 or later. He then hit ninth for every playoff game until Game 7 of the ALCS, so it's noteworthy but not a big surprise.

It makes sense, too, as McCann is hitting .125/.222/.175 in the postseason.