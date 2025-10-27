The Toronto Blue Jays meet Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series on Monday night. Los Angeles evened the series at 1-1 with a 5-1 win on Saturday. The Blue Jays (94-68), who won the American League East, are 43-43 on the road in 2025, including 3-2 in the postseason. The Dodgers (93-69), who won the National League West, are 57-30 on their home field this season, including 5-1 in the playoffs. Ohtani is +154 to hit a home run and his over/under for total bases is 1.5, with the Over returning -155.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -202 favorite on the money line (risk $202 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Why the Dodgers can win

Los Angeles is expected to send right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA) to the mound. He is 0-0 with a 0.68 ERA this postseason. In three playoff games in 2025, including two starts, he has pitched 13.1 innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and eight walks, while striking out 18. In his last outing, a 3-1 Dodgers win over Milwaukee on Oct. 16, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out eight.

Among the Dodgers' top options at the plate is Ohtani. In 158 games during the regular season, he hit .282 with 55 homers, 25 doubles, nine triples, 102 RBI, 146 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. He is hitting .224 during the postseason, but has six homers, one triple and 11 RBI. He has hits in each of the last five games, including a 3-for-3 performance with three home runs in a 5-1 win over the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA) is expected to get the start for Toronto. In 17 regular-season starts, he pitched 85 innings, allowing 49 earned runs and 23 walks, while striking out 82. He earned the win in an 8-2 Toronto victory in Game 4 of the ALCS against Seattle. In that game, Scherzer pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks, while striking out five.

Among the Blue Jays' top hitters include first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In 156 regular-season games, he hit .292 with 23 homers, 34 doubles and 84 RBI with 96 runs scored. He has been on fire in the postseason, batting .431 in 13 games, including six homers, three doubles and 12 RBI. He has a seven-game hitting streak. In Game 3 of the ALCS, he was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run in a 13-4 win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

