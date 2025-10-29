The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in Game 5 of the 2025 World Series on Wednesday evening. After dropping two straight games, the Blue Jays came out with a 6-2 win in Game 4 on Tuesday. The series is now even at 2-2, and that was Toronto's first road World Series win since 1993. Rookie Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) starts for Los Angeles, and Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) counters with Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani is +164 to hit a home run and -190 to record a hit.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -203 favorite on the money line (risk $203 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays as +168 underdogs (risk $100 to win $168), and the over/under is 8. Before making any Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers money line Los Angeles -203, Toronto +168 Blue Jays vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Blue Jays vs. Dodgers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (-102) Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

This campaign, the Blue Jays have gone 88-56 with no rest and 61-41 after a win. Toronto is batting .285 as a team, along with 25 home runs and 89 RBI this postseason. They are leaning on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 2-of-4 with a home run, two runs driven in, and two runs scored last night.

He now has team-highs in home runs (7), RBI (14) and hits (26). Catcher Alejandro Kirk is batting .254 with five home runs and 13 RBI in the 2025 MLB Playoffs. On Monday, Kirk finished 2-of-4 with a dinger and three RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dodgers can win

Shohei Ohtani continues to be a major force at the dish. During the regular season, Ohtani was third in the league in home runs (55). It's carried over to the playoffs, as first on the team in home runs (8) and RBI (14). In Game 3, he finished 4-of-4 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI.

Snell is on the mound in this one and has racked up 32 strikeouts this postseason. In three of his four playoff starts this year, he allowed two or fewer runs and at least nine strikeouts. Los Angeles is 11-3 in the 2025 MLB playoffs and 58-31 as the home team this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 runs, and is projecting 0.92 hits and 1.96 total bases for Ohtani. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.