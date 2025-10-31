The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays battle in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series on Friday evening. The Blue Jays are on the verge of winning their first World Series since 1993. On Wednesday, Toronto defeated Los Angeles 6-1. Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) starts for Toronto, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) counters for Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani is +205 to hit a home run and -234 to record a hit.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -144 favorite on the money line (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays as +121 underdogs (risk $100 to win $121), and the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays money line Los Angeles -144, Toronto +121 Dodgers vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Blue Jays run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+113) Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

Toronto enters this contest 19-8 as the home underdog, 62-41 after a win and with a 96-69 record with equal rest to their opponent. The Blue Jays have the backing of the home crowd in this one and have a 59-30 record at Rogers Centre. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the team's top slugger.

In the 2025 MLB playoffs, he has a .415 batting average with eight home runs, 15 RBI and 27 hits. Third baseman Ernie Clement logs a .391 batting average, along with 25 total hits, one homer and nine runs driven in. In his last outing, Clement went 1-of-3 with a single and one RBI.

Why the Dodgers can win

Shohei Ohtani is a big-time bat for Los Angeles. He's first on the team in home runs (8), RBI (14) and OBP (.392) in the postseason. In this series alone, he has belted three home runs with five RBI. Yamamoto takes the mound, and he's been lights out this postseason.

In 27 innings pitched, he has a 1.57 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and is averaging 8.2 strikeouts per game. The 27-year-old has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his past four starts. Los Angeles is 11-4 in the playoffs and 94-64 as the favorite this campaign.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.9 runs, and is projecting 0.92 hits and 1.98 total bases for Ohtani.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value?