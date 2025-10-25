Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in Game 2 of the 2025 World Series on Saturday night. Toronto came out and defended its home field as it defeated Los Angeles 11-4 on Friday evening. Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.00 ERA) is slated to start for Toronto, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.83 ERA) on the mound for Los Angeles. Both pitchers have an over/under of 5.5 strikeouts. Ohtani is +200 to hit a home run, while Guerrero is +360.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays as +121 underdogs (risk $100 to win $121), and the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays money line Los Angeles -145, Toronto +121 Dodgers vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Blue Jays run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+112) Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be an offensive force for this team. This postseason, he's leading the team in batting average (.447), home runs (6), RBI (12) and hits (21). Third baseman Ernie Clement also continues to play well. In the 2025 MLB playoffs, Clement owns a .435 batting average, with 20 hits and eight RBI.

In his last outing, the 29-year-old was 2-of-4 with a run driven in. The Blue Jays head into this tilt 19-7 as home underdogs, 59-29 as the home team and 8-4 overall in the 2025 MLB playoffs thus far. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dodgers can win

Ohtani finds ways to impact the game for Los Angeles consistently. This postseason, Ohtani has belted a team-high six home runs, while being tied for first in RBI (11). In Game 1 against the Blue Jays, the 31-year-old hammered a two-run home run. He also has 19 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched in the playoffs.

Shortstop Mookie Betts enters this contest hitting .289 at the plate this postseason, with 13 total hits, four doubles and six RBI. The 33-year-old has tallied a hit in three straight games. During the regular season, Betts hit .258 with 20 home runs, 82 RBI and 95 runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 runs, and it likes Ohtani to go Over 1.5 total bases.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.