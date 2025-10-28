Game 4 of the 2025 World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays facing off on Tuesday evening. The Dodgers captured a 2-1 series lead after they defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 in a record-tying 18 innings last night. Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays, and Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) counters for Los Angeles. Ohtani has an over/under of 6.5 strikeouts as a pitcher and is +176 to record a home run as a batter.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -212 favorite on the money line (risk $212 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays as +175 underdogs (risk $100 to win $175), and the over/under is 8.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers money line Los Angeles -212, Toronto +175 Blue Jays vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Blue Jays vs. Dodgers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (-101) Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

This postseason, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight games with at least two hits. It has led to him batting .414 with six dingers and 12 RBI. In Game 3, he was able to record two hits, two runs, and draw two walks. Third baseman Ernie Clement is another top playmaker for this team.

In the 2025 MLB playoffs, he's batting .386 with 22 total hits, three doubles and eight RBI. This season, Toronto has gone 45-35 as an underdog and 8-6 overall in the postseason thus far. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dodgers can win

Ohtani takes the hill in this one. In the 2025 MLB playoffs, he has racked up 19 strikeouts, 10 ground balls and a 2.25 ERA. Meanwhile, at the plate, he's batting .283 with eight home runs, 14 RBI, 15 total hits and 12 runs scored.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is only hitting .231 in the postseason, but he was the hero in Game 3 with a walk-off home run. He now has three hits and two extra-bases hits in this series.This campaign, Los Angeles has gone 58-30 as the home team and 94-62 as the favorite. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks

