Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays collide in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series on Friday night. The Dodgers have eliminated the Reds, Phillies and Brewers en route to their second straight World Series. Toronto outmatched the Yankees and Mariners to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993. Lefty Blake Snell (3-0, 0.86 ERA) is set to start Game 1 for the Dodgers, while Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.20 ERA) will start for Toronto.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays as +130 underdogs (risk $100 to win $130). The over/under, is 7.5. Some popular Ohtani props include total bases (over/under 1.5), hits (0.5), RBI (0.5) and he's +210 to hit a home run.

Before making any Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays:

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays money line Los Angeles -155, Toronto +130 Dodgers vs. Blue Jays over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Blue Jays run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+109) Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been an offensive force for the Blue Jays this postseason. He ranks first on the team in batting average (.442), home runs (6), RBI (12) and hits (19). The 26-year-old enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. On Oct. 19 against the Mariners, Guerrero Jr. was 2-of-4 with a solo homer.

Right fielder George Springer is another productive player. In the playoffs, he's recorded four home runs, nine RBI and five doubles. In Game 7 of the ALCS, Springer belted the go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Blue Jays are 58-29 as the home team this year. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dodgers can win

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani has a team-high five home runs this postseason with nine runs driven in. On Oct. 17 versus the Brewers, Ohtani went 3-of-3 with three solo home runs. During the regular season, he was third in the MLB in home runs (55) and 14th in RBI (102). He's also pitched 12 postseason innings and has given up just three earned runs and his recorded 19 strikeouts.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez is an additional playmaker and run producer. In the 2025 MLB playoffs, Hernandez has a team-best 11 RBI, with a .268 batting average and four home runs. Los Angeles has gone 92-61 as the favorite and 43-40 as the visiting team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.2 runs, and it likes Ohtani to go Over 1.5 total bases. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.