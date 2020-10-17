The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to extend their season in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night (GameTracker). Atlanta holds a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven, though Los Angeles jumped out to 3-0 lead on the scoreboard in the first inning of Game 6. Corey Seager and Justin Turner took Max Fried deep back-to-back.

The Braves mounted numerous threats against Walker Buehler -- they loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but did not score -- and appeared to finally break through in the fifth inning. Freddie Freeman shot a two-out single to center and Marcell Ozuna followed with a long and loud fly ball to right field. It had extra-bases written all over it. Enter Mookie Betts:

Check out the aerial view:

A spectacular catch, through and through. It saved a run -- Freeman surely would have scored from first base with two outs given the ricochet -- and saved pitches for Buehler, which is important given his blister issue and the team's taxed bullpen.

Statcast says batted balls with similar exit velocity and launch angle go for a hit 55% of the time. Also, that would have been a home run in 12 other ballparks (though not Dodger Stadium). Ozuna's been crushing the ball the last few days and he certainly crushed that pitch, but Mookie turned it into an out. Incredible.

Betts leads all outfielders with 104 Defense Runs Saved over the last five seasons. Lorenzo Cain is a distant second with 56. Mookie is just that damn good in the outfield, and he showed it again in Game 6.