The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball once again after picking up their sixth straight win on Friday night. The Dodgers moved to 22-10 after taking the first game of their series with the Atlanta Braves 2-1. The two square off on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Dodgers are sending out Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.55 ERA) while Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 2.87 ERA) gets the nod for the Braves. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Sasaki has a strikeout prop of 3.5 (Over -184, Under +142), whereas Schwellenbach's is at 4.5 (Over -168, Under +132). The SportsLine projection model strongly recommends the Over for Sasaki strikeouts, as it projects him to punch out 7.0 Braves to make it a 5-star recommendation.

It's not a surprise to see Shohei Ohtani have the shortest odds to hit a home run of any player in this game, as he resides at +310. Marcell Ozuna is next at +430, while Freddie Freeman is +460 to go yard against the team he spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with.

The Braves are -116 (wager $116 to win $100) favorites on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Dodgers are -104 (wager $104 to win $100) home underdogs. The total resides at 8.5, with the Over priced at -103 and the Under at -117.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Dodgers-Braves.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 5/3 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves -116

Atlanta wins in 52% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-188)

Atlanta covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 51% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.5, Braves 4.4