Right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers look to complete the sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers when they meet in Game 4 of their National League Championship Series on Friday. Los Angeles grabbed a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 3-1 win on Thursday. Los Angeles will send Ohtani to the mound to close out the series. The Brewers (97-65), the top seed in the National League, are seeking to reach their first World Series since 1982. The Dodgers (93-69), the third seed in the league, are the defending World Series champions.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:38 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -206 favorite on the money line (risk $206 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Los Angeles -206, Milwaukee +169 Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+105)

Why the Dodgers can win

Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) is expected to get the start as he tries to slam the door on Milwaukee's season. In 14 starts during the regular season, he logged 47 innings, allowing 40 hits, 15 earned runs and nine walks with 62 strikeouts. In Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, he earned a 5-3 win, pitching six innings and allowing three hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out nine. Offensively, Ohtani is 2-for-11 in the series with a triple.

Shortstop Mookie Betts has been one of the Dodgers' top hitters this postseason. In nine games, he is hitting .297 with four doubles, one triple and six RBI. He was 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's win over the Brewers. In 150 regular-season games, Betts batted .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, 82 RBI and 95 runs scored.

Why the Brewers can win

Milwaukee has not announced its starter, but with the Brewers' backs against the wall, it will be all hands on deck in an effort to extend the series. Center fielder Jackson Chourio is among the team leaders in hitting with a .276 batting average in the postseason. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue and had to leave Thursday's game with cramping issues. In eight postseason games, he has two doubles, two homers and eight RBI.

Rookie third baseman Caleb Durbin is hitting .280 in the playoffs. He doubled and tripled in three at-bats in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers. In 136 games during the regular season, Durbin hit .256 with 25 doubles, 11 homers and 53 RBI. He also stole 18 bases in 24 attempts, and coerced 30 walks.

