The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 1 of the 2025 NLCS on Monday. Milwaukee eliminated the Chicago Cubs in five games during the NLDS. The Brewers secured a 3-1 win over the Cubs on Saturday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles secured a 2-1 victory in 11 innings over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS to send them packing. Blake Snell is on the mound for Los Angeles, while Milwaukee has yet to name a starter.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers as +128 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Brewers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Los Angeles -153, Milwaukee +128 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+111)

Why the Dodgers can win

Shortstop Mookie Betts is leading the team in batting average (.385) and hits (10) this postseason. He's recorded a hit in five of his last six games, including three outings with two-plus hits. In his previous outing, Betts went 1-of-4 with a run driven in.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez ranks first in home runs (3) and RBI (9) in the 2025 MLB playoffs. On Oct. 6 against the Phillies, Hernandez was 2-of-3 with a one-run scored and two base hits. Los Angeles is 5-1 against the run line this postseason and 58-39 against the run line following a win.

Why the Brewers can win

Milwaukee center fielder Jackson Chourio is leading the team in batting average (.389), RBI (6), OBP (.421), and hits (7). In the Oct. 6 win against the Cubs, he was 2-of-4 with a home run and three RBI. Catcher William Contreras has been another quality player for the Brewers, as he's batting .300, with five runs scored, six total hits and a team-high two home runs in the postseason.

The 27-year-old has tallied a hit in four of his last five games. In his last outing, Contreras was 1-of-4 with a solo home run. Milwaukee is 55-29 as the home team and 62-37 following a win.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.5 runs.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.