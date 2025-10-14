Game 2 of the 2025 NLCS features the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday evening. Los Angeles started the series off with a 2-1 victory on Monday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8) takes the hill for Los Angeles, and Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) gets the ball for the Brewers.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -128 favorite on the money line (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers as +108 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Brewers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Los Angeles -128, Milwaukee +108 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+140) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

Yamamoto takes the hill and had the fourth-best ERA (2.49) during the regular season and was tied for 11th in the MLB in strikeouts (201). The 27-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts. Shortstop Mookie Betts continues to be a sound force. He's leading the team in batting average (.333) in the playoffs.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is another capable offensive playmaker. This postseason, he's batting .250, as he went 2-of-5 in Monday's win, with a solo home run. The Dodgers are 6-1 in playoff games and 59-39 after a win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Brewers can win

Milwaukee goes into Game 2 logging a 44-21 record as the home favorite. The Brewers have also gone 55-30 as the home team and 38-29 following a loss. Center fielder Jackson Chourio has been Milwaukee's best player this postseason.

He's batting .333, with seven RBI and seven hits. Third baseman Caleb Durbin is batting .263 this postseason, with five total hits and two runs driven in. In Monday's game, Durbin was 1-of-3 with a base hit. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.2 runs.

