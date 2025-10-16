The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers battle in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday evening. The series shifts over to Los Angeles, as it took both games on the road. On Tuesday, the Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1. Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles, and the Brewers haven't announced their starter yet.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -193 favorite on the money line (risk $193 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers as +160 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Brewers vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Dodgers money line Los Angeles -193, Milwaukee +160 at DraftKings Sportsbook Brewers vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Brewers vs. Dodgers run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+111) Brewers vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

Utility player Enrique Hernandez has been a reliable player this postseason, leading the team in batting average (.379), OBP (.455), and hits (11). He's recorded two hits in back-to-back games, including 2-of-3 with a double and two runs scored in the Game 2 win.

Shortstop Mookie Betts brings more offensive firepower to the dish. Betts is hitting .303 with 10 total hits and three doubles in the playoffs. Los Angeles is 7-1 ATS in the postseason and 55-30 ATS as the home team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Brewers can win

Left fielder Christian Yelich finished the regular season leading the team in home runs (29) and RBI (103). While he hasn't been productive thus far in this series, he's been effective against the Dodgers. In 37 career games versus Los Angeles, Yelich has a .295 batting average, 41 hits, 10 home runs, and 22 RBI.

Center fielder Jackson Chourio continues to be a productive player for the Brewers. In the playoffs, he's first on the team in batting average (.320), RBI (8), OBP (.333), and hits (8). In his previous outing, Chourio was 1-of-4 with a solo homer. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Brewers vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.7 runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Brewers vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.