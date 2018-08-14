Dodgers' bullpen issues are being magnified with Kenley Jansen on the shelf

The Dodgers lost their fourth straight game on Monday night, and it was a tough one. Thanks to some great work from Clayton Kershaw, they took a 2-1 lead to the ninth.

And then, it happened again. The bullpen coughed it up. The Giants scored four runs in the inning to steal a win.

Not only was it the Dodgers' fourth straight loss, it was the fourth straight game blown by the bullpen.

On Aug. 10, Zac Rosscup lost the lead in the seventh inning.



On Aug. 11, Scott Alexander gave up a three-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth.

On Aug. 12, Dylan Floro issued a walk-off walk.

See above for Aug. 13.

Not coincidentally, these four games came immediately after the Dodgers lost All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The rest of the bullpen was already pretty unreliable, and it's gotten worse with Jansen no longer an option.

The Dodgers' bullpen ERA in August is 7.15. It's pretty tough to win games that way, no?

Alexander has allowed runs in four of his last eight games and has a 9.45 ERA in that stretch. He's only inherited two runners in that span, but both of them scored. Pedro Baez can't be counted on. John Axford has a 16.20 ERA since being acquired. Rosscup has been terrible. J.T. Chargois has allowed runs in each of his last two outings.

It's just pretty much a mess out there right now without the anchor who can cover up a lot of mistakes from others. Removing the closer always has a tough effect on the rest of a bullpen, but Jansen does work that many others don't.

In moving starters Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling to the bullpen, perhaps that's how things get fixed. Alex Wood and Hyun-Jin Ryu are returning from the disabled list to take those rotation spots.

Stripling was pretty good last year in relief, and he's having an excellent season as a starter this time around. His stuff will play up in the bullpen, too. Maeda allowed just one run in 10 2/3 relief innings in the postseason last year, good for a 0.84 ERA. He held opposing hitters to a .135/.179/.216 line as a reliever.

Basically, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts might as well try the duo as his back-end guys until Jansen can return. No one else is really throwing like they can stop the bleeding.

Then again, are we sure the injury-prone rotation won't be needing Stripling and/or Maeda back at any point before Jansen returns? If so, the problem likely resurfaces.

There are certainly questions to be answered with the Dodgers' pitching staff in order for them to return to the postseason for the sixth straight season.