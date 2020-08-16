Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz did more than make his big-league debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He also homered in his first career at-bat, smoking a 1-1 pitch from Julio Teheran into the right-field seats.

Take a look:

Ruiz, 22, was brought to the majors on Saturday after Will Smith was placed on the injured list because of an inflamed neck. Ruiz had split last season between Double- and Triple-A, hitting .261/.331/.347 with eight more walks (30 total) than strikeouts.

Prior to the season, CBS Sports ranked Ruiz as the third-best prospect in the Dodgers system. Here's what we wrote at the time.

Ruiz's age and obvious bat-to-ball skills make it easier to forgive some of his sins -- his free-swinging ways; his so-so production this season; his lack of power output. It's at least possible he puts it all together and becomes a high-grade hitter. Of course, it's also possible he has to maintain a high average to buoy an otherwise unremarkable line.

Ruiz's above-average mitt is expected to grant him a wide berth regardless of his bat. There does appear to be All-Star potential here if he can put everything together, however.

For the time being, the Dodgers are just hoping Ruiz is better than minor-league veteran Rocky Gale, the other real candidate to replace Smith on the active roster. The Dodgers do have two other backstops available to them in their 60-player pool, but neither Diego Cartaya nor Carson Taylor is ready for the Show: Cartaya is a teenager and Taylor was drafted in June.

Ruiz is the seventh Dodger to homer in their first big-league at-bat, and the first to do it since Garey Ingram in 1994, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.