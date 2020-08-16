Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz did more than make his big-league debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He also homered in his first career at-bat, smoking a 1-1 pitch from Julio Teheran into the right-field seats.
Take a look:
Keibert Ruiz, welcome to The Show!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 16, 2020
The #Dodgers prospect went yard (104.3 mph exit velocity) in his first #MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/znUSaGrpqL
Ruiz, 22, was brought to the majors on Saturday after Will Smith was placed on the injured list because of an inflamed neck. Ruiz had split last season between Double- and Triple-A, hitting .261/.331/.347 with eight more walks (30 total) than strikeouts.
Prior to the season, CBS Sports ranked Ruiz as the third-best prospect in the Dodgers system. Here's what we wrote at the time.
Ruiz's age and obvious bat-to-ball skills make it easier to forgive some of his sins -- his free-swinging ways; his so-so production this season; his lack of power output. It's at least possible he puts it all together and becomes a high-grade hitter. Of course, it's also possible he has to maintain a high average to buoy an otherwise unremarkable line.
Ruiz's above-average mitt is expected to grant him a wide berth regardless of his bat. There does appear to be All-Star potential here if he can put everything together, however.
For the time being, the Dodgers are just hoping Ruiz is better than minor-league veteran Rocky Gale, the other real candidate to replace Smith on the active roster. The Dodgers do have two other backstops available to them in their 60-player pool, but neither Diego Cartaya nor Carson Taylor is ready for the Show: Cartaya is a teenager and Taylor was drafted in June.
Ruiz is the seventh Dodger to homer in their first big-league at-bat, and the first to do it since Garey Ingram in 1994, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.