The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Thursday because of left forearm inflammation. Kershaw, 33, had been off to a respectable start this season. In his first 18 outings, he had compiled a 3.39 ERA (112 ERA+) and a 6.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those numbers, though below his norms, still made him an asset.

Kershaw will be unable to make his scheduled start on Friday, which was supposed to be his final outing of the first half.

The Dodgers rotation, which appeared to be a strength back in the spring, is now a mess. Kershaw is down for however long; Dustin May is out for the season because of Tommy John surgery; and Trevor Bauer, in a matter more serious than any injury, is on administrative leave stemming from a police investigation into abuse allegations made against him.

The Dodgers, who recalled Mitch White as the corresponding move, are slated to start 28-year-old rookie Jake Reed on Thursday against the Miami Marlins as part of a bullpen game. Reed made his big-league debut on Tuesday night. The Dodgers could theoretically call upon prospect Josiah Gray at some point in the near future. Gray just returned from his own injury, and has made only two appearances this season at the Triple-A level.

The Dodgers seem more likely than not to be active on the trade front in an effort to bolster their rotation between now and the July 30 deadline.

The Dodgers entered Thursday with a 53-33 record on the season, putting them just a half game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West race. The Dodgers do have the best run differential in the division (plus-119), as well as the best in the entire National League.